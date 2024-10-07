‘Indus Battle Royale’ official release date revealed

India’s SuperGaming has revealed that its online multiplayer game Indus Battle Royale is set to release on 16 October on Android via the Google Play Store and iOS via the App Store. In a recent beta phase, the game attracted players into the world of Indus, building momentum ahead of its release.

The game brings a twist to the battle royale genre with its dual victory condition. Players can win by either being the last person standing or by strategically collecting Cosmium which spawn in the last circle of Nirvana,which is different from traditional battle royale gameplay.

Indus Battle Royale avatars (L to R: Mech Balika, Sir-taj, Mor-ni, Pokhran and Heena )

The trailer also offers a peek into the dynamics of Cosmium collection and Grudge, an in-game feature that allows players to settle scores with their opponents. Additionally, the Grudge system allows players to track down and face off against the opponents who defeated them.

Speaking on the launch, SuperGaming co-founder and CEO Roby John said, “With the launch of Indus, we’re not just introducing a game—we’re presenting a unique take on the battle royale genre to the world. Our vision with Indus has always been to showcase Indian art and culture through unique characters, weapons and stories rooted in Indian heritage while also bringing our dual win condition with Cosmium and a never-done-before Grudge feature to a popular game genre. The overwhelming support from our community during the beta phase has helped us fine-tune key aspects of Indus, and we’re excited for the world to experience Indus and see what the SuperGaming team has built.”

Alongside the release date announcement, SuperGaming has unveiled a cinematic trailer of the game that is centered around one of its characters Adi, highlighting his journey within the world of Virlok. As the leader of his squad, Adi enters Virlok with two goals: to collect the rare resource Cosmium and to settle a personal score with his nemesis, Pokhran. Viewers can witness Adi’s evolution—starting from a novice, training and sharpening his skills, and culminating in an epic showdown where he finally takes down Pokhran, settling his grudge.