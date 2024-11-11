India’s Wasfi Bilal wins silver at BRICS Esports Championship for ‘Tekken 8’

Wasfi Bilal (left) and Shubham Khorwal (right)

In a notable moment for Indian esports, Wasfi “YoshiKiller” Bilal secured a silver medal at the BRICS Esports Championship for Tekken 8, held on 9 and 10 November at the VK Arena in Moscow.

Competing against players from Brazil, Russia, South Africa, China, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates, India’s Bilal and Shubham “Shubham” Khorwal made a significant debut, finishing in second and fourth place respectively.

Bilal kicked off to a great start by claiming first place in Group A in the group stage. Meanwhile, Khorwal took second in Group B, resulting in both players advancing into the Top 8 alongside top competitors from China, Russia, UAE, and Brazil. The Indian athletes powered through to the semifinals, with Bilal defeating Russia’s Higem 4:2 and Khorwal shutting out China’s Ayu 4:0.

In the semifinals, Bilal clinched a thrilling 4:3 victory against UAE’s RenZoken, earning his place in the final. Although Khorwal lost to China’s defending champion XCC in a close 4:2 match, he finished in fourth place after the bronze match against RenZoken. In the championship finals, Bilal faced XCC in a high stakes battle, ultimately taking the silver.

In addition to medals, players were awarded prize money for their achievements. The champion received 650,000 Russian Rubles (approximately Rs 5.6 lakhs), while the runner-up, Bilal, earned 300,000 Russian Rubles (around Rs 2.5 lakhs). Khorwal, who placed fourth, was awarded 75,000 Russian Rubles (approximately Rs 65,000).

Speaking of his victory, Bilal expressed, “I’m incredibly proud to have represented India on the international stage at the BRICS Esports Championship. The competition was intense, with top players from around the world, so earning a silver medal for India in my first international tournament is a huge achievement. I’m more motivated than ever to make my country proud in future esports competitions.”

Khorwal commented, “Competing in my first international tournament and representing India at such a high level was a true honour. I’m incredibly proud to have placed fourth and am excited for more opportunities to compete in events like this in the future.”

ESFI director Lokesh Suji said, “From the bronze at the Asian Games in 2018 to another bronze at the Commonwealth Esports Championship in 2022, and now the silver at the BRICS Esports Championship in 2024, India’s talent and achievements in esports continue to shine on the global stage. We are confident that gold is within reach. Both players demonstrated extraordinary discipline and commitment to the sport, from the NESC (National Esports Championship) qualifiers all the way through to the championship here in Moscow. Full credit goes to their hard work, camaraderie, and unwavering sportsmanship.”

Final standings: