Dandelooo to internationally distribute 2D animation series ‘Tuiga’

Emmy Award-winning French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo has picked up the international distribution rights to the enchanting 2D animation series Tuiga.

Synopsis of Tuiga reads: Imagine a giraffe in a balloon making deliveries around the world, accompanied by a girl pilot, a not-so-easily impressionable flower and an enthusiastic little rock. This strange team is Tuiga, the most fun delivery service in the animal, vegetable and mineral kingdoms! Tuiga the giraffe, Amelia the girl, Nail the flower and Porridge the pebble bring their own specific qualities and very different characters as members of the balloon’s crew. An explicit diversity, starting with physical characteristics – such as sizes, shapes and colors – which also reflect personalities, moods and behaviors, offering young viewers a vivid exploration of how differences can complement one another in fun and unexpected ways.

Targeted at four to seven years olds, Tuiga is set to help by offering its unique delivery services by land, sea and air, delivering packages from here to anywhere. The series is produced by Copa Studio, Brazil and it is written and directed by Rodrigo Soldado. The first season featuring 13×7-minute episodes each is now available, with the second season of 26×7-minute episodes currently in development.

“We are very proud of the show, which addresses themes such as diversity, friendship, and collaboration in a fun and respectful way, without underestimating children’s intelligence. In such a tumultuous time in the world, Tuiga offers a valuable message for parents and children: to celebrate our differences,” said Soldado.

“We are absolutely thrilled to collaborate with the incredibly talented team at Copa Studio, whose work has earned them three Emmy nominations. Tuiga may not always get her deliveries done quickly or smoothly but the fun is guaranteed! With this quirky and lovable team, every delivery turns into a hilarious adventure, packed with surprises and excitement all over the world,” said Dandelooo international sales & acquisitions manager.

Recently, Dandelooo and TeamTo partnered to globally distribute preschool comedy series What’s Up Eesha?. Targeted at children aged four to six years, What’s Up Eesha? (52 x 11’) was developed by TeamTo in association with France Télévisions and directed by French director Loic Espuche (Beurk !, I Lost My Body).