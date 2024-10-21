French animation studio Dandelooo and TeamTo have partnered to globally distribute preschool comedy series What’s up Eesha?.

Targeted at children aged four to six years, What’s Up Eesha? (52 x 11’) was developed by TeamTo in association with France Télévisions and directed by French director Loic Espuche (Beurk !, I Lost My Body). The 3D series is based on the original characters, and narrative world created by French author Jean Gourounas. The storylines were adapted from Gourounas’ series of popular children’s books published by L’Atelier du Poisson Soluble.

Under the distribution agreement Dandelooo will handle the worldwide rights for the series, excluding French-speaking Europe and Italian-speaking Europe. The rights for Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan will remain with TeamTo.

The synopsis for the show reads: What’s up Eesha? follows the adventures of Eesha, a clever and creative little penguin with a vivid imagination. Eesha loves to immerse herself in various activities. She also has some very loud and energetic friends that follow her everywhere she goes. And who can blame them? This occasionally challenges Eesha’s patience, but her friends’ ideas and plans end up making her projects even more spectacular than she could have imagined…so everyone wins in the end!

Dandelooo producer and international head Emmanuèle Pétry expressed, “Eesha is one of the most sensitive and funny penguin girls I’ve ever met. We are extremely honoured that our longtime friends at TeamTo have chosen Dandelooo as their global distributor. Thanks to the wonderful talent of Espuche, we believe this new enchanting series will become a huge hit.”

TeamTo development and production SVP Corinne Kouper shared, “I especially love how this show highlights the importance of creativity, patience and flexibility in the face of change – as well as its amazingly colourful and fun animation. And of course, we are beyond happy that Dandelooo will be introducing Eesha to the world at MIPCOM.”

TeamTo is an independent French animation studio founded in 2005 by film producers Guillaume Hellouin, Corinne Kouper and Caroline Souris. Their original series include Jade Armor, Behind the Beats, Mighty Mike, Angelo Rules, Presto! School of Magic and the feature film Yellowbird.