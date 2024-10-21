New ‘TMKOC’ franchise-based mobile game ‘Hungry Goli’ launched

Neela Mediatech, the digital arm of Neela Film Productions, has launched Hungry Goli, a mobile game based on the world of the well-known TV series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC). The franchise already has other mobile game adaptations such as Run Jetha Run and Bhide Scooter Race, all of which are available on Android and iOS platforms.

Hungry Goli takes players on an adventure through a maze-like level where they must collect burgers and coins while avoiding Jethalal, Bhide and Komal (characters from TMKOC), who are trying to stop Goli from eating the burgers. The game features original dialogues from the the characters, to add to the fun. Designed with simple swipe-based controls, the game is targeted towards both casual gamers and dedicated fans of the show. The game features power-ups and a global leaderboard.

Neela Mediatech founder Asit Kumarr Modi stated, “Since the inception of Neela Mediatech, our mission has been to craft engaging and immersive gaming experiences that resonate with our audience, including both show fans and gamers alike. The launch of Hungry Goli is a natural part of this vision. What makes Hungry Goli truly fun is the integration of original dialogues from the beloved characters, which enhances the gameplay experience and adds a layer of nostalgia for players.”

The company focuses on key metrics such as daily active users (DAU), monthly active users (MAU), and retention rates to ensure engaging and sustainable gaming experiences. Hungry Goli is designed with these benchmarks in mind, aiming to attract both new players and fans of the TMKOC universe.