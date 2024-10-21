Alexander Immortal (left) and David Franzoni (right)

Gladiator and Amistad writer David Franzoni, animation and motion comics studio Graphic India, and USA’s Starlings Television have teamed up to develop a scripted series based on Franzoni’s upcoming graphic novel, Alexander Immortal, which will be released in 2025.

The synopsis of the graphic novel reads: The graphic novel tells a lesser-known story of the historical legend. Driven by an unyielding ambition, Alexander The Great set out to conquer the known world, his legendary army unstoppable. But as he plunges into the heart of India, a land alive with mystical secrets and fierce warriors, Alexander faces his deadliest challenge. Here, amidst epic battles and ancient wisdom, he discovers that the true conquest is not of empires but of his own soul.

The graphic novel has been created and written by David Franzoni along with writer Hudson Franzoni, both of whom are developing the series as showrunners/executive producers. Graphic India’s founder and CEO Sharad Devarajan and live action SVP Sarena Khan, Starlings Entertainment CEO Karine Martin and Starlings Television’s Chris Philip are executive producers of the series.

David is screenwriter and producer who co-wrote and co-produced the 2000 film Gladiator, for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for best original screenplay and won the Oscar for best picture. He was also the writer of the Steven Spielberg film Amistad, which was nominated for four Academy Awards.

David shared, “Alexander The Great defeated every army that opposed him, conquered every city that defied him, yet his most profound struggle was with his own inner darkness. Our graphic novel explores his journey through the challenges of rebellion and self-discovery against the backdrop of ancient India. Even the greatest figures confront their own shadows in the pursuit of redemption and enlightenment.”

Phillip added, “By approaching Alexander the Great from this unique perspective with the Franzonis and Graphic India, we intend to deliver global broadcasters and streamers an exciting new action-filled scripted series that will resonate with viewers worldwide.”

Devarajan said, “Gladiator remains one of the greatest works of cinema and is a personal inspiration for my own love of the medium. It’s an incredible honour to work with the Franzonis to bring this unique story of the complex life of one of history’s most defining and enigmatic figures. Alexander the Great changed the world – until India changed him.”

Graphic India’s popular projects include Baahubali: The Lost Legends, Chakra The Invincible and The Legend of Hanuman among others.

Starlings Television is a division of US-based media company Starlings Entertainment. The latter develops, finances, produces and distributes TV programs and films. Its portfolio includes series like Sherlock’s Daughter, Veil and Pandora among others.