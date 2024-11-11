Skillhub Online Games Federation launches mind sports tournament

Skillhub Online Games (SOG) Federation has launched the first edition of the SOG Grandmasters Series. The tournament will feature a range of traditional skill-based mind sports depicting the socio-cultural landscape of India.

For its first event, the SOG Federation will host three skill-based mind sports which require strategic, cognitive, and decision-making aptitudes to excel: the Indian Chess Masters (ICM), Indian Chess Masters for Blind (ICMB) and Indian Rummy Grandmasters (IRG). After online qualifiers, “phygital” zonals–blending physical with digital–will begin, starting with the South Zone on 18 to 19 December in Bengaluru, followed by other regions.

To conclude the inaugural SOG Grandmasters, two zonal finalists from chess, two from blind chess and six from rummy will compete in the Nationals in early March 2025 in Delhi for their respective titles and a consolidated prize pool of more than Rs 2 crore.

The Federation aims to set the field in skill-based mind sports, unearth exceptional talent, and nurture players who can represent India on global stages across multiple skill-based mind sports.

Through its structured tournaments, the Federation will identify, support, and provide training opportunities to the champions, enabling them to represent India internationally. Furthermore, it will enable players to compete to be crowned as the Master (Chess, Blind Chess) and Grandmaster (Rummy) of India.

In tandem with this launch, the SOG Federation has tied up with the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA). By partnering with the IMSA, the Federation aims to align itself with a network of international organisations to promote mental sportsmanship and competitive excellence. The IMSA also has global sports organisations like FIDE (Chess), International Esports Federation (IESF), Bridge, and Federation of Card Games as some of their key members.

SOG Federation president Shankar Agarwal commented. “The SOG Grandmasters series marks a pivotal moment in our mission to elevate skill-based mind sports in India. By providing a premier platform for talented players, we aim to foster a culture of excellence, competitiveness, and integrity in the gaming community. Our strategic partnership with the IMSA ensures that we also adhere to global standards, paving the way for sustainable growth and recognition of skill games as legitimate mind sports in India. We are committed to shaping a vibrant ecosystem that empowers players and enriches the gaming landscape in India.”

IMSA CEO Geoffrey Borg shared, “We see the inaugural SOG Grandmasters series as a pivotal step in harnessing India’s talent in skill-based gaming, building a strong platform for the future. With India’s deep talent in chess, rummy, and beyond, we are excited to see how this initiative will elevate players and position the country as a global leader in this space.”