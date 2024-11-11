Ludo platform Zupee amasses 100 million users and 6.6 billion gameplays

Zupee, a Ludo gaming app, has grossed a total of 100 million users and a total of 6.6 billion gameplays on the Indian Ludo platform. By blending nostalgia with technology, the Zupee gaming app features traditional and cultural games in the country like Ludo and Snakes & Ladders.

Zupee founder and CEO Dilsher Malhi expressed, “Our explosive growth to 100 million users is proof that Zupee is more than a gaming platform, it is a revolution. We’re redefining fun with a modern twist on beloved classics and our users are loving every moment of it.”

Zupee has rolled out features that help users to play smart, setting limits on time and spending. With RNG (Random Number Generator) certification ensuring fairness and blockchain technology safeguarding the integrity of every game for added transparency.