Stan to organise StanFest 2024 featuring 200 creators

Stan, an Indian social platform for gamers and a gaming community startup, has announced its event, StanFest 2024, which will bring together the well-known personalities from the gaming and lifestyle sectors. The event is expected to feature 200 plus creators with a combined follower base of over 600 million and over 20,000 plus attendees.

Scheduled to happen on 24 November, 2024 in Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow, the event is targeted towards gaming enthusiasts, creators and brands alike.

StanFest will offer an immersive day with esports LAN tournaments, gaming awards, live music shows, standup comedy and other performances and exclusive creator engagement sessions.

The event will feature a 15-day online streaming series, leading up to the main live event. During these 15 days, Stan will host networked game sessions, engage the community with exciting activations, and generate significant buzz across social media. Stan has partnered with Zupee, an Indian skill-based gaming application, as the official sponsor of the fan fest. Well known snack company Bingo is the official snacking partner for the event. The event will culminate in a one-day offline experience, packed with activities such as creator meet-and-greets, LAN tournaments, creator show matches, sign-ups, photo booths, and live performances. Around 40 awards will be presented, recognising outstanding gaming creators with Stan’s accolades. Indian content creators such as Elvish Yadav, Mortal, Ashish Chanchlani, Round2Hell, Asim Riaz, Total Gaming, Gyan Gaming, and others, are expected to participate.

The attendance to the StanFest 2024 is free but registration is required. Fans can secure their spots through the Stan app. Notably in 2023 also, Stan organised a Creator Mixer event at Enigma The Experience, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The event saw participation from over 500 gaming and esports creators.

Stan co-founder Mr. Nauman Mulla said, “StanFest is a major milestone for us, bringing together the brightest creators in a way that reflects the rapid growth of our community. This year’s event is set to be our largest yet, and we’re excited to introduce new experiences that will set the tone for the future of gaming and content creation in India. Last year also, we organised a massive creator mixer event in Hyderabad where more than 500 creators participated. We are looking forward to organising the biggest Creator Extravaganza that will witness huge numbers of creators across the country boosting the creator economy”

Zupee COO Akanksha Dhamija commented, “As a category creator in skill-based online gaming, we’re excited to partner with StanFest 2024, India’s largest gathering of gaming enthusiasts. This alliance aligns with our mission to contribute to the overall growth of the gaming ecosystem in our country. We’re committed to supporting initiatives that positively impact the gaming community and accelerate the growth of the Indian gaming industry.”