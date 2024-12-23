8Bit Creatives teams up with ESFI as talent partner for WAVES Esports Championship 2025

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has teamed with the Indian esports consulting and talent management agency 8Bit Creatives, for the WAVES esports championship 2025 (WESC25). This collaboration will help both the organisations to work together for the content creation, amplification and reach of the WESC25 and take it to India’s youth population.

The WESC 2025, organised by ESFI is an initiative supported by India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and will be part of one of the “Create in India” challenges by the MIB under the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

8Bit Creatives will leverage the popularity of its talent to amplify the event’s visibility. Their creators, including Naman Mathur (Mortal), Payal Dhare (PayalGaming), Raj Varma (Snax), Kaashvi Hiranandani (KaashPlays), and many others, will host and participate in various activities while interacting with fans to enhance the reach surrounding the championship.

“WESC 2025 represents a tremendous leap forward for the Indian esports community. We are delighted to have 8Bit Creatives and their popular gaming creators on board, whose expertise will undoubtedly help amplify the event’s reach and impact. With qualifiers in full swing, we’re eagerly anticipating fierce competition as India’s top athletes strive for a place on the grand stage in February,” said ESFI director and Asian Esports Federation (AESF) vice president Lokesh Suji.

8Bit Creatives CEO and co-founder Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug said, “WAVES 2025 marks a groundbreaking chapter in India’s esports journey, and we’re thrilled to be the talent partners driving this initiative. This is more than a partnership; it’s a platform to showcase the potential of esports as a viable and celebrated career path while underscoring the government’s support for our rapidly growing gaming and creator economy.”

WESC 2025 will feature competitive tournaments in popular titles such as eFootball and World Cricket Championship (WCC), played across four phases and Grand Finals. The qualifiers for eFootball (Phase 2) and WCC3 (Phase 1) are already underway. Upcoming registrations include eFootball Phase 3 from 18 December 2024 to 1 January 2025 and WCC3 Phase 2 from 15 to 26 December 2024.