Mara Creations and Toonz Media Group to launch animated series ‘Sriman Rama’

Hyderabad-based Mara Creations has joined hands with Toonz Media Group to distribute the original animation series Sriman Rama based on the childhood engagements of Ram Lalla (as Lord Rama was fondly addressed in childhood). The series is conceived and created by National Film Award-winner Satyakashi Bhargava.

About the upcoming series: Sriman Rama highlights the greatest qualities of Rama, the ideal human being, who is revered as Maryada Purushottama. His virtues of benevolence, camaraderie, brotherhood, sacrifice, valour and gratitude remain as relevant as they were thousands of years of ago and are much needed in the present world. Every child’s best time is during their school days, and so it was for Rama. His interactions with his three brothers—Lakshmana, Bharata, and Shatrughna—his friends, Guha and Suyajna, and his elder sister, Shantha, are filled with positivity, energy, and adventure. This is the first time the childhood experiences from the Ramayana are explored in any format, making this show unique for children.

Bhargava, Mara Creations promoter and Sriman Rama writer and director, said, “Rama is an epitome of humanity and an ideal human being. He is a man who walked across the length and breadth of this nation some centuries ago and hence our history. His life is full of positivity, righteousness, hope and optimism no matter what life hurled on him. Inspired from the eternal Valmiki Ramayana, we created these wonderful stories from his childhood which is full of fun, adventure, and learning.”

Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar shared, “It is a privilege to collaborate with Mara Creations in bringing to the world the captivating adventures of Ram. India, with its deep cultural heritage and centuries-old tradition of storytelling, remains largely unexplored. If harnessed, it holds the potential to be a vast treasure trove of narratives that will resonate with audiences globally. We see it as our responsibility to unlock this well of possibilities, showcasing to the world the immense creativity and richness of our storytelling legacy, and demonstrating what we are truly capable of.”

The series is currently airing in Hindi on India’s public broadcaster DD National, and gained significant momentum in the first three months of airing. It will soon be available on the recently launched national OTT platform, Waves by Prasar Bharathi. In the coming days, the series will also be made available in multiple languages.