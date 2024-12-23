Krafton India announces esports roadmap for 2025

Krafton India revealed its esports roadmap for the first half of 2025. The roadmap includes two new BGMI tournaments, a campus tour and a new initiative for budding players.

The first tournament will be the The BGMI India Series (BGIS) 2025 with a prize pool of Rs 2 crore. Registrations for this open-for-all tournament will begin on 3 January 2025 on the Krafton India Esports official website. The grand finale will take place in Kolkata in April 22025.

The second tournament in the roadmap, BGMI Pro Series (BMPS), is an invite-only tournament targeted at professional esports teams. BMPS too will feature a prize pool of Rs 2 crore.

As part of the roadmap, the gaming giant unveiled its Rising Star program which will focus on coaching rising BGMI players and content creators with an emphasis on content strategy and personal branding.

The BGMI developer has extended its College Campus Tour till 2026, with individual host colleges set to receive Rs 2 lakh. The campus tour will have a prize pool of Rs 2 crore.

The gaming powerhouse stated that it will reveal its plans for the second half of 2025 during the grand finals of BGIS.