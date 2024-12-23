Armenian animated show ‘Turbozaurs’ to air in Brunei and Myanmar

Armenia’s Tale Wind Studio is expanding its presence in Southeast Asia with its series Turbozaurs, which will air in Brunei and Myanmar from the beginning of 2025.

The studio has inked distribution deals with Mi Media international distributor for free-to-air and streaming rights in Brunei for four seasons (104 x 7’) of the show, and with Canal+ International that acquired the free-to-air and pay TV rights for Canal+ and its affiliated broadcasting channels in Myanmar for three seasons (78 x 7’).

Turbozaurs is a fun-filled story about a dynamic and adventurous team of dinosaurs that managed to survive in underground caves, evolved and now can transform themselves instantly into Turbozaurs, super powerful machines, each with a unique set of features. They are discovered by three kids, forming a special rescue team of friends that can cope with any challenge, whether it is looking for a hidden treasure, growing exotic fruits or helping to find a lost pet.

Tale Wind Studio CEO Karen Asatryan said, “We are thrilled to bring Turbozaurs to more families across Southeast Asia. Canal+ is a leading broadcaster and Mi Media works with many partners in their respective regions, and partnering with them allows us to share our stories with children eager for fun, educational, and inspirational entertainment.”

The portfolio of Turbozaurs’ distribution partners around the globe includes, but is not limited to Kartoon Channel in the USA and more than 60 territories worldwide, TV Cultura in Brazil, Warner Bros. Discovery and Nick Jr channels in Italy, Youku and Tensent in China, Mediacorp in Singapore, Minika in Turkey, TV Azteca 7 and Channel 5 in Mexico as well as international WildBrain Youtube network.

The animated series is already available in more than 30 countries in 20 languages.