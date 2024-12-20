‘FAU-G: Domination’ gets closed beta release date for Android

Nazara Publishing has announced that the Android beta for its upcoming FPS, Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G): Domination developed by Mumbai’s Dot9 Games (part of nCore Games), will be available from 22 December 2024.

Players participating in the beta will have the chance to experience the game’s full suite of maps, modes, weapons, and playable characters ahead of its official launch. This version of FAU-G: Domination will include all core shooter gameplay elements, alongside new features refined through community feedback from earlier playtests. Updates include map optimisations, sound enhancements, weapon balancing, and more.

To access the closed beta, players will have to sign up for the waitlist by filling a form which is currently accessible to limited players. Selected players will receive an email if they get in the closed beta. Participants in the beta will receive exclusive cosmetic items for testing out the game. These items will not be available post-launch. Additionally, a select number of players will win unique, limited-edition game merchandise.

Depending on demand, access to the game may be delayed. Players can stay updated via the official Discord channel and social media handles of Dot9 Games on Instagram and Twitter.

A week ago, Dot9 Games and Nazara Publishing held its latest playtest enroute to the game’s release date at Ecole Intuit and KJ Somaiya. The audience consisted of the next-generation of Indian game developers and creators. According to Nazara, nearly 80 per cent of players in the playtest highlighted the Indian environments and themes as standout features. Regarding the combat, approximately 75 per cent of players rated the gunplay in the range of good to excellent. Another finding was that 55 per cent of players preferred the Team Deathmatch, followed by the Kiss of Death (one shot one kill mode) at 30 per cent.

When it comes to the game’s flaws, it was discovered that 10 per cent of players reported device overheating, showcasing areas for further optimisation.

The game’s closed beta waitlist form will be available on its official Discord server and Dot9 Games Instagram and Twitter handles.