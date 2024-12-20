‘Lief’s Adventure: Netherworld Hero’ now available on Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Steam 

Netherlands-based publisher Mindscape and solo German developer OneManOnMars Studios’ debut game Leif’s Adventure: Netherworld Hero is out now on Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Steam.

This story-driven 2D side scrolling action-adventure offers players a journey of friendship, teamwork, and bravery. Created by a solo developer over seven years, Leif’s Adventure features a classic fantasy story about brotherhood and heroism, set in a hand-drawn world inspired by Nordic folklore. The game blends exploration, puzzle-solving, and combat, allowing players to switch between Leif’s physical abilities and Ghost’s supernatural powers in co-op or singleplayer modes. Leif’s combat skills and Ghost’s supernatural talents create a dynamic gameplay experience that encourages creative problem-solving.

The game’s developer Roman Fuhrer expressed, “After seven years of hard work, I’m beyond excited to finally share Leif’s Adventure: Netherworld Hero with you. I can’t wait to see you play and hopefully enjoy the world and characters I’ve been crafting all this time.”

The game features six semi-open worlds filled with side quests, hidden treasures and interactive characters each with their own backstory. It can be played solo or in co-op with a friend at any point in the game. Leif excels in combat, jumping, and running, while Ghost can find hidden areas, activate ethereal objects and platforms, collect items, and stun enemies.

Players can equip Leif with a variety of weapons, including swords, hammers, axes, and spears which can be upgraded along with Lief. Weapons dropped by enemies can also be collected, each imbued with elemental abilities like fire, ice, and electricity. Leif’s abilities can be enhanced with a variety of skills, such as powerbombs, air attacks, and weapon throws.

Players can explore hand-drawn environments, solve puzzles, and engage in battles with mythical creatures and tough but fair bosses, while discovering and wielding elemental weapons with unique powers.