97th Academy Awards: Shortlists in VFX and animated short categories announced

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 97th Academy Awards: Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects.

Out of a total of 88 animated films that qualified, 15 made it to the final selections. Members from the animation branch and short films branch were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and were asked to meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.

A total of 15 films have been shortlisted in the Animated Short Film category, and 10 films in the Visual Effects category.

Below are the films shortlisted in some of the categories:

Animated Short Films

Au Revoir Mon Monde

A Bear Named Wojtek“Beautiful Men”

Bottle George

A Crab in the Pool

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Maybe Elephants

Me

Origami

Percebes

The 21

Wander to Wonder

The Wild-Tempered Clavier

Yuck!

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Civil War

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mufasa: The Lion King

Twisters

Wicked

International Feature Films

I’m Still Here (Brazil)

Universal Language (Canada)

Waves (Czech Republic)

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Touch (Iceland)

Kneecap (Ireland)

Vermiglio (Italy)

Flow (Latvia)

Armand (Norway)

From Ground Zero ( Palestine)

Dahomey (Senegal )

How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies (Thailand)

Santosh (United Kingdom)

Live Action Short Film

Anuja

Clodagh

The Compatriot

Crust

Dovecote

Edge of Space

The Ice Cream Man

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

The Masterpiece

An Orange from Jaffa

Paris 70

Room Taken

Nominations will be announced on 17 January 2025. The Oscars will be held on 2 March 2025 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and aired live in more than 200 territories worldwide.