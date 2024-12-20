97th Academy Awards: Shortlists in VFX and animated short categories announced

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 97th Academy Awards: Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects.
Out of a total of 88 animated films that qualified, 15 made it to the final selections. Members from the animation branch and short films branch were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and were asked to meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.
A total of 15 films have been shortlisted in the Animated Short Film category, and 10 films in the Visual Effects category.
Below are the films shortlisted in some of the categories:
Animated Short Films
Au Revoir Mon Monde
A Bear Named Wojtek“Beautiful Men”
Bottle George
A Crab in the Pool
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Maybe Elephants
Me
Origami
Percebes
The 21
Wander to Wonder
The Wild-Tempered Clavier
Yuck!
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Civil War
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Mufasa: The Lion King
Twisters
Wicked
International Feature Films
I’m Still Here (Brazil)
Universal Language (Canada)
Waves (Czech Republic)
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Touch (Iceland)
Kneecap (Ireland)
Vermiglio (Italy)
Flow (Latvia)
Armand (Norway)
From Ground Zero ( Palestine)
Dahomey (Senegal )
How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies (Thailand)
Santosh (United Kingdom)
Live Action Short Film
Anuja
Clodagh
The Compatriot
Crust
Dovecote
Edge of Space
The Ice Cream Man
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
The Masterpiece
An Orange from Jaffa
Paris 70
Room Taken
Nominations will be announced on 17 January 2025. The Oscars will be held on 2 March 2025 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and aired live in more than 200 territories worldwide.