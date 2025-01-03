Realme joins as official smartphone partner of Krafton India’s ‘BGMI’ tournaments

Popular brand Realme has been announced as the official smartphone partner for two of Krafton India’s major esports tournaments – BattleGrounds India Mobile Series (BGIS) 2025 and the BattleGrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025.

Realme’s GT 7 Pro model will be seen as the official smartphone for BGIS which is set to take place in April in the city of Kolkata. The tournament has a prize pool of Rs 2 crore.

To strengthen its offering, Realme has formed its internal team to focus on marketing, product innovation and technology. Both Realme and Krafton India will be closely working on research and development. This will include exclusive debugging for enhancing the gaming experience.

Krafton India Esports associate director Karan Pathak said, “We are dedicated to offering a world-class esports platform that caters to both professional and grassroots players, providing them with opportunities to showcase their skills and nurture their talent.”

Realme vice president and CMO Chase Xu stated, “India’s mobile gaming community is one of the most vibrant and dynamic in the world. Being the official smartphone partner for these tournaments allows us to showcase our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology, specifically designed to meet the demands of competitive mobile gaming.”

Registrations for BGIS 2025 have begun on the official Krafton India Esports website.