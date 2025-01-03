SPNI ushers New Year with Ambesh Tiwari taking charge as business head

On the first day of 2025, Ambesh Tiwari took charge as the business head of Sony Pictures Networks India’s (SPNI) kids and animation business. He took over after Leena Lele Dutta stepped down as EVP and business head in October.

“It took me a full 15 years and as of 1st Jan, I took charge of Sony Pictures Networks India’s kids and animation business as business head,” Tiwari shared in a long post about his passion for consuming Television content, dreaming of landing a job in the TV industry.

Prior to this, he was the executive vice president at The Viral Fever.

Tiwari possesses extensive experience across Star India, Life OK, and Zee Entertainment, where he played a pivotal role in launching Zee Keralam and Zee Punjabi—and is well-prepared to lead Sony YAY! into its next chapter. His academic credentials, including an MBA from the University of Oxford, Young India Fellowship from Ashoka University, and a postgraduate diploma in media law and public policy from Nalsar University, further enhance his readiness for this role.