IPL team Gujarat Titans host ‘BGMI’ tournament

Well known IPL team Gujarat Titans (GT) is hosting an esports tournament titled Battlegrounds Mobile India-Titans Rising, for the battle royale game BGMI. The tournament has a Rs 22 lakh prize pool.

Starting from 10 October, the esports tournament features multiple elimination phases leading to a Grand Finale. The competition journey kicks off with five offline open qualifiers in Phase 1 from 10 to 15 October. These qualifiers are open to all to provide a platform for BGMI teams to showcase their skills. The IPL team’s official statement has said that 2,048 teams consisting of over 10,000 gamers have already registered for the tournament.

From these qualifiers, 32 teams will advance to the pre-quarters phase where they will battle alongside 32 invited teams with established and top-ranked players, where 48 teams will make it to the next phase. Phase 2 will consist of quarter-finals, semi-finals, and ultimately culminates in a Grand Finale where the top 16 teams fight to win the Ultimate Champion title.

Well known esports teams such as Revenant Esports, Team IQOO SouL, Team Orangutan, Carnival Gaming, and many more will join the tournament with established players like Sc0utOp, Omega, Goblin, and many others competing against each other.

Gujarat Titans COO Arvinder Singh shared, “With the IOC set to hold the Olympic esports in 2025 and the Asian Games featuring esports as a medal event since 2022, it has gained widespread international recognition. With Titans Rising, our goal is to engage fans and broaden our brand presence. This tournament will create opportunities for aspiring players to compete with professionals, while also allowing our fans to tap into their competitive spirit in BGMI. This initiative enables us to connect with our fan base in innovative ways and highlights exceptional talent in the esports arena.”

All matches, starting from pre-quarters, from 16 October, will be streamed on the GT YouTube channel. The livestream will include expert commentary and in-depth analysis.