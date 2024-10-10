SuperGaming unveils esports roadmap; kicks off with Rs 2.5 crore Indus International Tournament

Indian game developer SuperGaming revealed its year-long esports roadmap, the Clutch India Movement. The initiative kicks off with the Indus International Tournament, featuring a prize pool of Rs 2.5 crore (Rs 2,50,00,000).

The tournament is set to run from October 2024 to February 2025 and will have top teams from India and around the globe competing in a series of four tournament phases.

The competition is open to both seasoned professionals and esports enthusiasts, offering a platform for players to prove themselves on one of India’s grandest esports stages. The Indus International Tournament will kick off with the homegrown phase, offering a prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs, with registration currently underway. Matches for this phase will run from 6 November to 3 December. This will be followed by the nationals, which offers a prize pool of Rs 10 lakhs.

The powerplay phase, catering to professional esports teams, will feature a prize pool of Rs 25 lakhs. The developer will also host the international phase, exclusively for invited global teams, from 15 November to 30 December 2024, leading to the grand finale, where the final 15 teams will compete for the Rs 2 crore prize pool.

The MVP of the Indus International Tournament will be rewarded with a brand new Mahindra Thar SUV car.

SuperGaming CEO and co-founder Roby John expressed, “When we set out to create Indus, our goal was to craft a game that Indian gamers could truly call their own. With the Indus International Tournament, we want to see new heroes rise from our community and take their place in the larger esports ecosystem. India’s esports landscape is rapidly evolving, and we believe the country is ready to compete on the world stage. Through this tournament, we’re excited to elevate India’s presence in esports and inspire a new generation of players to pursue gaming at a professional level.”

Registration for the Indus International Tournament Homegrown is now open. Players can sign up here and learn more about the tournament schedule, rules, and eligibility through Indus’ Discord channel.

This announcement follows the developer’s recent reveal of the launch date for its indo-futuristic battle royale game Indus, which will be available to players in India starting 16 October 2024, on both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

Additionally, SuperGaming will host another major event, the Indus International Mahasangram in October 2025, as part of its Clutch India Movement.

Apart from its own first-party tournaments, SuperGaming has also planned various community events to nurture emerging talent within the community. By providing Indus’ proprietary tools, the company is set out to enable third-party tournament organisers to host events and tournaments with the same level of efficiency as SuperGaming.

SuperGaming has consistently held esports tournaments like Grudge Wars, Indus Inferno, and Indus Unchained, offering aspiring esports athletes the opportunity to showcase their skills.