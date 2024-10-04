Team Pushpa and Team Reborn triumph in Indus Grudge Wars

After five weeks of competition, Indus Battle Royale’s Grudge Wars, organised by Indian game development studio SuperGaming, came to a close with Team Pushpa claiming victory in the Pro League and Team Reborn securing the Challengers League title.

The tournament kicked off following the debut of the Grudge feature in Indus Battle Royale, which introduced a revenge mechanic into the gameplay. The Grudge system empowers players to declare a grudge against those who eliminate them, ensuring they have the opportunity for redemption in subsequent matches.

The Pro League featured a prize pool of Rs 4,50,000, with 15 teams vying for the championship in the grand final. Team Pushpa claimed the championship by amassing 109 points across seven matches, taking home Rs 1,60,000. Team Marcos Gaming secured second place with 92 points and won Rs 1,05,000, while Team Moggers finished third with 87 points, earning Rs 80,000. The tournament MVP was Frostyyyyy from Team Rogue, who delivered an outstanding performance with 20 finishes and was awarded Rs 25,000 for his efforts.

The Challengers League had a prize pool of Rs 2,50,000, with Team Reborn achieving victory by accumulating 89 points to take the top spot and Rs 85,000. Team Zephyrus secured second place with 74 points, securing Rs 55,000, while Team New Meta finished third with 71 points, claiming Rs 40,000. The MVP award in the Challengers League was awarded to Jay from Team No Shortcuts, who received Rs 20,000 for his impressive 15 eliminations.

SuperGaming CEO and co-founder Roby John expressed, “The Grudge Wars tournament has been an incredible showcase of talent and strategy. We are thrilled to see our new Grudge feature enhance the competitive experience for players and spectators alike. Congratulations to Team Pushpa and Team Reborn for their incredible performances, and to all the teams who participated. We look forward to building more opportunities for newer players to make a name for themselves in our homegrown battle royale.

The game is now available for pre-registration on iOS on the App Store and Android on the Google Play Store.