The Media Pioneers acquires global rights for Korean anime ‘Codename X’

The Media Pioneers (TMP), a UK-based kids’ content and feature film distributor, has acquired the global distribution rights excluding Singapore, Great China and Korea for the action adventure comedy Codename X.

The anime is produced by South Korea’s Side9 who has worked on other projects such as Amazon Studios’ The Legend of Vox Machina and Netflix’s Ultraman S2.

TMP has sold Codename X (26 x 13’) to broadcasters and streaming platforms including Junior Channel in Israel, MBC in Middle East and North Africa, language learning platform Lingopie for Europe and Ceska Televise in the Czech Republic.

TMP has developed the English version of the anime, collaborating with well known voice talents to perform the anime’s opening song. It has also introduced short recap clips at the start of each episode to help viewers catch up on previous storylines.

The official synopsis reads: Codename X follows Blue, a boy who unexpectedly time travels back to the past when his Mum Violet was just 11 years old. He was shocked to learn that his Mum he thought he knew was totally different in her youth. She was not a typical, boring mum at all but a senior officer at M.S.G. and one of the world’s top spies. Now Blue has become a new M.S.G agent and is working with his mum. Together they tackle and finish seemingly impossible missions, but can they change the future, or will they become trapped in the past?

TMP managing director Maggie Liang said, “When I first saw the poster, I knew that Codename X was exactly what we were looking for. I absolutely love the story and it’s the perfect fit for kids aged 6 and up as well as tweens. They will be hooked from one episode to the next without ever pressing the pause or exit button.”

TMP is a UK-China Media group, founded in 2013. It focuses on distributing kids’ content and feature films across all broadcasting platforms worldwide. The company has distributed more than 30,000 minutes of content worldwide, including the launch of several features in UK theatres and the Chinese market.