Mowgli’s early years to be explored in new ‘Jungle Book’ series by Studio 100 and Gaumont

Studio 100 International and Gaumont’s Animation have collaborated with I Josh Around to co-develop a new animated series inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s timeless and famous classic The Jungle Book. The new series, titled Jungle Book: Cub Club Adventures (working title), is based on a concept by Josh Fisher and is currently in early development. It will explore the untold life of Mowgli before he turns 11 years old. Aimed at children four to seven and their families, the show focuses on Mowgli’s adventures with his young animal friends in the jungle, during an earlier stage than depicted in the classic book, and in previous films and series adaptations.

Studio 100 International executive producer Richard Rowe expressed, “This was the clearest one-line pitch for a show we have ever heard. We already know how beloved the franchise is among kids and families, and it felt like the perfect time to delve into Mowgli’s early years, appealing to a slightly younger audience.”

Gaumont Global Animation, Kids and Family president Terry Kalagian said, “We are thrilled about the potential for this new show. It brings together the deep love of this well-known IP with a new, fresh creative direction. It’s going to be fantastic!”

“I’ve loved and been inspired by the characters and the world that Rudyard Kipling created for as long as I can remember”, added I Josh Around’s Josh Fisher. “It’s been a great collaboration and a true passion project to work with Studio 100 and Gaumont to open up the world that Rudyard Kipling created, explore new adventures, and address a new audience.”

With development underway, Studio 100 International and Gaumont are actively seeking partners for the anticipated 52 x 11-minute CGI series. Rowe, Kalagian, and Fisher serve as executive producers for this project. Studio 100 International and Gaumont Animation will present the project at MIPCOM this year.