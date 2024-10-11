Dandelooo Cinéma records international pre-sales for upcoming animated feature ‘Hola Frida!’

French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo’s cinema division Dandelooo Cinéma has pre-sold the feature film Hola Frida! to several international territories.

The 80-minute animated feature which tells the fictional childhood story of Mexico’s greatest and most iconic artist Frida Kahlo has already been acquired by Mexican educational broadcast television network Canal Once, children’s film distributor Pack Màgic (Spain) and boutique distribution company Rosebud21 (Greece). Produced by independent production and distribution company Haut et Court Distribution (France), Tobo Media (Canada), Du Coup Studio Production (Canada), and directed by Karine Veìzina and Andreì Kadi the feature is targeted at audiences aged six and up, including families.

“It’s a great honour to be selected by the Morelia International Film Festival and to present Hola Frida! at Cineteca Nacional and la Casa Azul. The launch of Hola Frida! could only have happened in Frida’s homeland, Mexico. These screenings are a fitting tribute to an amazing artist, as well as a starting point for the film’s global journey,” said Dandelooo Cinéma international sales & acquisitions manager (feature films) Luna Sirvin.

Hola Frida! is the story of a little girl who is different. Her world is Coyoacán, Mexico City. Sparkling, vibrant, everything interests her and when difficulties arise, she faces them with an overflowing imagination. This little girl is called Frida Kahlo. Through this inspiring tale, young audiences will learn about Frida Kahlo’s strength, creativity, and passion for the world around her.

The worldwide premiere of the will take place on 25 October 2024 during the prestigious Morelia International Film Festival, Mexico at Cineteca Nacional and at Frida Kahlo’s official museum, La Casa Azul. Following the premiere, the film will be released in France on 12 February 2025 by Haut et Court Distribution, in Canada in the Spring of 2025 by independent distribution company Maison 4:3 and in Spain in March 2025 by Pack Màgic.