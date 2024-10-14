French companies Kenchana and Moon-Keys International Content to create new animated series

France-based companies Kenchana and Moon-Keys International Content have partnered to develop and distribute a new 26 x 26’ CGI animation series for six- to 10-year-olds, titled Billie’s On A Mission.

Animation production company Kenchana will develop and executive produce the series, while animation distribution company Moon-Keys International Content will be involved in the creative process and will handle international distribution. The worldwide ambition of this original production on the international scene will be incorporated from the get-go, with the aim of attracting a broad audience.

Kenchana managing director Guillaume Schmitt rejoiced, “We are thrilled to be working alongside the Moon-Keys International Content team. Their extensive expertise in IP creation and international distribution will provide Billie’s On A Mission with a unique opportunity to reach audiences around the world.”

Kenchana president Camille Oesch said, “Joining forces with a trusted partner who shares the same artistic interests and international goals is exactly what we wanted for this series. It is the beginning of a human and creative adventure.”

Moon-Keys International Content president Boris Hertzog noted, “We are delighted to be working with Camille and Guillaume on this fantastic project and to join them on this promising new endeavor. We all loved Billie’s On A Mission and we are certain that this series will appeal to children and families all around the world.”

The company’s distribution director Isabelle Aghina added, “Billie’s On A Mission is a perfect example of our commitment to premium content, and we are most pleased to be partnering with Kenchana only a few months after the launch of Moon-Keys International Content.”

This collaboration is a result of the approach and vision which the two companies have in common: a shared mindset of envisioning creation and exploitation as a whole, blending the two cohesively in order to meet the expectations of both the audience and the market.