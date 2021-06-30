From ‘Boss Baby 2’ to ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’, animated features premiering in July

Due to the pandemic, the demand for animation not only increased but is expected to become even more significant. Digital consumers are craving for more new animated features and series. Maintaining the supply and demand scale, OTT platforms are piling up their content slate by adding new animated titles every month.

Here are some of the most awaited animated features releasing digitally and/or in theatres in July:

The Boss Baby: Family Business (2 July)

The Boss Baby: Family Business is a CG animated comedy feature written by Michael Mccullers and directed by Tom McGrath.

The story features the Templeton brothers (Tim and Ted) who have become adults and are drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again – and inspire a new family business.

The animated comedy features the voices of Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Amy Sedaris, Eva Longoria, and Jeff Goldblum.

The Boss Baby: Family Business comes to theaters and Peacock on 2 July.

Netflix has also aired four seasons of a spin-off series, The Boss Baby: Back in Business, from 2017-2020. The Boss Baby (2017) grossed $528 million worldwide against its $125 million budget. The film received Best Animated Feature nominations at the Academy Awards, Annie Awards, and Golden Globes.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (16 July)

Space Jam: A New Legacy is a live action animated series directed by Malcolm D. Lee, and it is a sequel to Space Jam (1996). The feature is produced by Springhill Entertainment and WarnerBros.

Taking over Michael Jordan’s role, the film features NBA player LeBron James along with Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, and Sonequa Martin-Green in live-action roles. Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny, Tweety Bird, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig are among the animated cast.

Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James and his youngest son Dom (Cedric Joe)—who dreams of being a video game developer rather than follow his father’s footsteps—find themselves trapped in the Warner Bros. 3000 Entertainment Server-Verse, a virtual space ruled by a rogue A.I. named Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle). LeBron must save his son and get them home safely by leading Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny, and other notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to win a basketball match against Al-G’s digitized champions on the court, the Goon Squad: a team of powered-up virtual avatars of professional basketball stars.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be arriving both on HBO Max and in cinemas on 16 July 2021.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (21 July)

Trollhunters: Rise of the Hunters animated feature is directed by Johane Matte, Andrew Schmidt, and Francisco Ruiz Velasco. The story is written by Dan Hageman, Marc Guggenheim, and Kevin Hageman.

Trollhunters is based on a novel written by Guillermo del Toro and Daniel Krause in 2008.

The heroes from the Trollhunters series team-up on an epic adventure to fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.

The voice casts include Lexi Medrano, Emile Hirsch, Kelsey Grammer, Charlie Saxton, Steven Yeun, Alfred Molina, Colin O’Donoghue, Nick Frost, Tatiana Maslany, Diego Luna, Nick Offerman, Cole Sand, Brian Blessed, Fred Tatasciore, Piotr Michael, Kay Bess, Tom Kenny, James Hong, Amy Landecker, Angel Lin, Bebe Wood, Jonathan Hyde, Grey Griffin, Laraine Newman, and Cheryl Hines.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans will premiere on Netflix on 21 July.

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (22 July)

Words Bubble Up like Soda Pop anime is directed by Kyōhei Ishiguro with animation being produced by Signal-MD and Sublimation studios.

The movie follows Cherry, a Japanese high schooler who is terrible at communicating with others, hides behind his headphones and his hobby of writing Japanese haiku poems. Smile, a young girl who uses braces for her large teeth hides her smile behind a mask, but that hasn’t stopped her from becoming a popular video star after streaming a video about cuteness. When the pair meet at a mundane shopping mall, through music, videos, and poems a cute romance begins

The voice cast includes Natsuki Hanae as Japan, Kikuko Inoue as Tsubasa Fujiyama, Sumire Morohoshi as Marie, Megumi Nakajima as Julie, Kôichi Yamadera as Mr. Fujiyama, Somegorô Ichikawa as Cherry, Hana Sugisaki as Smile.

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop will premiere on Netflix on 22 July.

Other animated titles releasing this July on OTT platforms:

Netflix

Hunter X Hunter– season six (1 July)

Kung Fu Panda (1 July)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (1 July)

Masameer County – season one (1 July)

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (1 July)

Rainbow Rangers – season one (1 July)

Sailor Moon Crystal – season one to three (1 July)

Stuart Little (1 July)

We the People – season one (4 July)

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness – season 1 (8 July)

Ridley Jones – season one (13 July)

Beastars – season two (15 July)

Johnny Test – season one (16 July)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation – part one (23 July)

Mighty Express – season four ( 27 July)

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom – season one (29 July)

Centaur World – season one (30 July)

Disney+

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (New episodes on 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 July)

Mickey Mouse: Mixed-Up Adventures-season one (2 July)

Monsters at Work (New episodes on 7, 14, 21, 28 July)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals – season one (14 July)

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends – season one (21 July)

The Owl House – season two, part one (21 July)

Walking with Dinosaurs (23 July)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (23 July)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – season one (23 July)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – episode one (28 July)

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse – season one (28 July)

T.O.T.S. – season two (28 July)

Garfield (30 July)

HBO Max

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1 July)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1 July)

Stuart Little (1 July)

Tom and Jerry in New York – season one (1 July)

Looney Tunes Cartoons – season two (8 July)

Tom & Jerry (15 July)

Hulu

The Mighty Ones – season two (1 July)

Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Tooth Cave (1 July)

Ice Age (1 July)

The Polar Express (1 July)

Space Jam (1 July)

Cleopatra in Space – season one (14 July)

The Congress (15 July)

Horimiya – season one (17 July)