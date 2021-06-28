New anime ‘Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop’ coming to Netflix this July

Netflix adds another exciting anime Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop to its list that is set to premiere this July.

This Netflix original anime movie is created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of animation company Victor Entertainment and the music production subsidiary Flying Dog.

The feature is directed by Kyōhei Ishiguro, who is known for his work on the anime series Your Lie in April and Occult. Dai Sato (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo) wrote the screenplay for the movie, meanwhile, the characters were designed by Kensuke Ushio.

The movie follows Cherry, a Japanese high schooler who is terrible at communicating with others, hides behind his headphones and his hobby of writing Japanese haiku poems. Smile, a young girl who uses braces for her large teeth hides her smile behind a mask, but that hasn’t stopped her from becoming a popular video star after streaming a video about cuteness. When the pair meet at a mundane shopping mall, through music, videos, and poems a cute romance begins.

The animation for the film is produced by Signal-MD and Sublimation studios and the voice cast includes Natsuki Hanae as Japan, Kikuko Inoue as Tsubasa Fujiyama, Sumire Morohoshi as Marie, Megumi Nakajima as Julie, Kôichi Yamadera as Mr. Fujiyama, Somegorô Ichikawa as Cherry, Hana Sugisaki as Smile.

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop will premiere on 22 July 2021.