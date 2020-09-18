‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ slated for March 2021; adds great voice cast

The Boss Baby is coming back on the big screen! The sequel to The Boss Baby (2017), The Boss Baby: Family Business has been announced to hit the theaters on 26 March 2021.

The animated sequel will star a noted voice cast including Jeff Goldblum, James Marsden, and Eva Longoria. The Boss Baby: Family Business will take on from its predecessor, which follows the story of Tim Templeton and his ridiculously mature younger brother, Ted, also known as The Boss Baby working at BabyCorp.

The first animated movie fared quite well at the box office and turned into a strong financial showing for both Universal and DreamWorks Animation. The plot for the sequel is yet to be disclosed but the directors have confirmed that Alec Baldwin will be returning to voice the suit-clad Boss Baby.

Variety reports that Marsden and Longoria are confirmed to voice the parents of Tabitha, and has a genius-level IQ. Goldblum, on the other hand, will voice the founder of the Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, the school Tabitha goes to. Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow will return as the voices of Ted’s parents.

Director Tom McGrath looks back at his experience on the first The Boss Baby fondly and has high hopes for the second film. He states he’s extremely lucky to work alongside “such a talented ensemble of actors” and is excited to bring the characters within the sequel to life.

The Boss Baby: Family Business is expected to be a crazy adventurous ride. Following the success of The Boss Baby, both Universal and DreamWorks studio executives are attempting to retain that charm and success. With a stellar voice cast, The Boss Baby: Family Business is aiming for a box office financial revival post the pandemic.