Branding Streams to cover media distribution for Mondo TV’s ‘MeteoHeroes’ and ‘Invention Story’ across North America

Mondo TV, European producers and distributors of animated content, has appointed Branding Streams as media distributors for its new kids’ shows – MeteoHeroes and Invention Story in North America.

With 25 years’ experience, Branding Streams will distribute the animated shows in English and French-speaking markets across the region. It is a reputed name in the business with expertise in media, sales, licensing, marketing, retail marketing and partner integration businesses. The company will also work on creating new opportunities for both the properties in the North American media landscape.

Speaking about the deal, Branding Streams stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Mondo TV, a leader in children’s entertainment. Both MeteoHeroes and Invention Story are wonderful shows with enormous potential. We are excited to be able to share them with the North American market.”

The four opening episodes of MeteoHeroes, the new Mondo TV co-creation with Italian forecasting group Meteo Expert – Icona Meteo, had its world premiere on Cartoonito in Italy on the 22 April. The premiere was accompanied by a major media campaign for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, during which the stars of MeteoHeroes – six superpowered kids helping to save the Earth from threats to the environment – played their roles as ambassadors in the fight to protect our planet.

The series launched on Cartoonito on 6 July further building the brand momentum ahead of the launch of new episodes in October. Other EMEA countries and channels have already been secured to broadcast this show, Switzerland’s RSI and Minika in Turkey, being the most recent ones. A podcast is also planned to coincide with the launch of new episodes in October and a major licensing campaign is already under way in a number of major territories.

MeteoHeroes’ enormous potential has already enjoyed a strong response from many licensees. The values of sustainability and respect for the environment will be reflected in the show’s carefully devised licensing programme, along, of course, with the excitement, fun and great characters central to the show’s appeal. The first licensed products will be on shelves by October 2020.

Invention Story, on the other hand, is the tale of Kit, an intelligent, thoughtful and creative fox who comes up with amazing new inventions in each episode. The show has already launched in Italy, Russia, Hungary and China, as well as available on Kidoodle.TV, a hybrid AVOD/SVOD channel, which has launched in all countries worldwide except China.

In the US Hispanic pay TV leader Vme Media is distributing the show on English-language network Primo TV later this year. Invention Story is also due to launch on Genius Brands’ newly launched AVOD/SVOD channel Kartoon Channel throughout the US this autumn.

Commenting on this partnership, Mondo TV Content Sales head Luana Perrero said, “MeteoHeroes and Invention Story are making a strong showing in the broadcast market and offer enormous potential for both broadcasters and licensees. With the appointment of Branding Streams, we’re now looking forward immensely to working alongside this experienced and respected North American partner on developing the potential of both properties in this enormous market, starting of course with the best media placement.”