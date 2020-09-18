New details about ‘Ant-Man 3’ surface online

Couple of days later, Marvel Studios roped in Jonathan Majors to play the antagonist in the upcoming third instalment of Ant-Man, new details have surfaced online.

According to Animation News Network, Ant-Man 3 is scheduled to hit big screens in Fall 2022. Reportedly, it’ll be high on action, humour and possibly introduce some key characters in the MCU. While Majors is expected to play Kang-the conqueror, the network shared that the film might introduce the Fantastic Four, M.O.D.O.K and Young Avengers to the cinematic universe. However, Marvel Studios has not released any official announcement or confirmed any of these news.

Additionally, Ant-Man 3 will find new, upgraded suits for Scott Lang (Ant-Man played by Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Wasp played by Evangeline Lily), exploring more of the quantum realm and facing off the bad guys. Though it’s unclear if Kang’s character in the movie will be in sync with his comic appearances, he is a time-traveling entity who battles with Thor, Spider-Man and the entire Avengers team in the comics.

The third installment of this shrinking superhero franchise is expected to take on after the incidents of Avengers: Endgame. Peyton Reed returns to helm the project with a script penned by Jeff Loveness. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige will be producing this film.