Green Gold Animation ventures into VFX industry

Chota Bheem fame Green Gold Studios recently announced that they are setting up a VFX division. Green Gold founder Rajiv Chilaka took to his social media account to announce the new venture.

He shared, “Green Gold is happy to announce that we are now officially starting a VFX division to cater to the needs of the VFX world. Yes it’s been a tough year for the VFX industry.. but things are brightening up :)”

The imposition of lockdown in India due to the pandemic spelled many perils for the Media & Entertainment world. Several sectors have been badly hit with events, film and TV productions being stopped, eventually hampering the cash flow. In the wake of the pandemic, one sector which many have placed their bets on for being a saviour is VFX.

With myriad advancements in technology and its ability to allow filmmakers to tell their live action stories despite the stringent measures, VFX is sector is expected to boom exponentially in the days ahead.

Green Gold Animation Studios are no stranger to VFX as they have previously delved into this craft with the help of their exceptionally talented animation wing Golden Robot advanced technologies like motion capture and Autodesk software to create one of India’s most superlative 3D animated imagery; Chota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka.

We are sure this new venture would put the wind in the sails of the content production scenario in the country.