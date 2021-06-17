Disney Junior sets premier date for ‘Spidey and his Amazing Friends’ and ‘Mickey Mouse Funhouse’

‘Jump into Wow’ this summer with the premieres of two new series on Disney Junior, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends and Mickey Mouse Funhouse, both featuring beloved iconic characters starring in brand-new stories for kids and families to enjoy.

Image credit: Disney

Premiering on 6 August with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (9:00 am EDT/PDT), Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends is the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers. The series follows Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales and their adventures as the young heroes team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day. The series voice cast includes Benjamin Valic (Sonic the Hedgehog) as Peter Parker, Lily Sanfelippo (Disney Junior’s The Chicken Squad) as Gwen Stacy and Jakari Fraser (Ben Is Back) as Miles Morales.

Premiering on 20 August with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (8:00 am EDT/PDT), Mickey Mouse Funhouse continues the Disney Junior legacy of highlighting Disney’s #1 star, Mickey Mouse, and his pals for the preschool audience. The series introduces a new character, funny, an enchanted talking playhouse voiced by Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows), who takes them on adventures to unique lands that inspire the imagination, introducing a whole new generation to the captivating world of these beloved characters. The series guest cast includes Jenifer Lewis (ABC’s Black-ish) and Grammy award nominee Mickey Guyton.

Each series will be available on DisneyNOW on their respective premiere dates and will begin streaming on Disney+ shortly thereafter. Launch platforms will vary in international territories.

Below is additional information on each series and rollout plans:

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends debuts with a series of animated shorts titled Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends on 21 June, on Disney Channel (9:25 am EDT/PDT) and Disney Junior (7:25 pm EDT/PDT), followed by the series premiere on 6 August, on both Disney Channel and Disney Junior (9:00 am EDT/PDT).

Harrison Wilcox (Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest) is executive producer, and Steve Grover (Hello Ninja) is supervising producer. Chris Moreno (Disney Junior’s Muppet Babies) and Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior’s T.O.T.S.) serve as supervising director and consulting director, respectively. Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is the series composer and also performs the theme song. The series is produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Entertainment in association with Atomic Productions.

Image credit: Disney

Mickey Mouse Funhouse debuts with a primetime special Mickey the Brave! on 16 July, on Disney Junior (7:30 pm EDT/PDT), followed by the series premiere on 20 August, on both Disney Channel and Disney Junior (8:00 am EDT/PDT).

Phil Weinstein is executive producer and supervising director, Thomas Hart is co-executive producer and supervising story editor, and Mark Drop is story editor; all from the Emmy nominated Mickey and the Roadster Racers. Emmy award winner Alan Bodner (Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure) serves as art director, and Steve Walby (Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures) is producer. Beau Black (The Lion Guard) is the series composer and co-writes the original songs with Loren Hoskins (Jake and the Never Land Pirates). The series is a production of Disney Television Animation.

Both series will have robust off-air offerings to enhance the experience for the preschool audience. An assortment of children’s books from Disney Publishing Worldwide will be available nationwide later this summer; playsets, figures, apparel, plush, home décor and more will be available at shopDisney.com, Disney store and retailers nationwide, with a global rollout planned for both Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends and Mickey Mouse Funhouse; and Walt Disney Records will release the digital soundtracks Disney Junior Music: Mickey Mouse Funhouse Vol. 1 on 16 July and Disney Junior Music: Spidey and His Amazing Friends on 17 September.

Disney+ premiere dates will be announced at a later date.

