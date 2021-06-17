Webtoon app Kross Komics crosses 1 million monthly active users

Kross Komics, a first-of-its-kind webtoon app in India that aims to bring new, exciting webtoons for the country’s youth, has registered 1.1 million monthly active users (MAU). The platform has also crossed three million downloads since it commenced service in India in December 2019.

Catering to the 15-24 age group, Kross Komics’ remarkable growth trajectory stems from its mobile-friendly format and nine genres of engaging content – action, romance, drama, comedy, fantasy, horror, slice of life, mystery, and thriller. A majority of the platform’s traffic comes from tier-I and tier-II cities with females constituting the highest percentage of readers. Kross Komics has also recently forayed into the mobile gaming space in India with the launch of Kross Games through MX Player and Jio in September 2020.

Adonis (Kross Komics)

Commenting on the growth, Kross Komics co-founder president and CEO Hyunwoo Thomas Kim said, “Venturing into the Indian market with Korean content has been one of the most gratifying experiences in my career. We are delighted to announce that Kross Komics has grown exponentially over the past 1.5 years. Kudos to the team as they have been instrumental in charting the platform’s growth in India. At Kross Komics, we believe that compelling stories can work anywhere in the world. We look forward to continuing bringing engaging, new forms of content to our users and achieve our goal of creating a thriving local market.”

Founded in September 2003, Kross Pictures, Kross Komics’s parent company, is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea with offices in Mumbai and Los Angeles. With a colossal capital of Rs 162,14,992 (250 million won), Kross Pictures has projected a revenue of Rs 75 Cr (11.4 billion won) this year. The platform, Kross Komics, with 25 exceptionally talented young Indian and Korean individuals working on the content, currently offers content in English, Telugu, and Hindi, and plans to add more vernacular languages soon.