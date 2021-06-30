‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’ new season gets a premiere date

HBO Max released the trailer of Looney Tunes Cartoons season two and the comeback has left fans excited. The new season of the well-loved cartoon series will premiere on 8 July on HBO Max and includes the renowned Looney Tunes cast, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Tweety Bird. Season two of the hit Warner Bros. Animation series will have 10 all-new episodes.

Launched along with the new HBO Max streaming platform last May, Looney Tunes Cartoons is a series of one to six-minute shorts featuring classic Looney Tunes characters like Bugs and Elmer, Daffy and Porky, Tweety and Sylvester, Marvin the Martian, Yosemite Sam, and others. Packaged into more than 80 11-minute episodes, 1,000 minutes in total, the cartoons echo the high production value and process employed on the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts, with a cartoonist-driven approach to simple, gag-driven, and visually compelling storytelling.

The new trailer reveals some amusing new animation. “The new season is larger, wilder, loonier than ever,” the teaser proclaims, mixed with the traditional slapstick comic beats, such as the Tasmanian Devil being assaulted by a swarm of bees. Bugs Bunny wins a basketball game in the clip, which could be a reference to the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Looney Tunes is executive produced by Emmy Award nominee Peter Browngardt (Steven Universe, Uncle Grandpa) and Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, and produced by Alex Kirwan (My Life as a Teenage Robot). The voice cast includes Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny/Daffy Duck/Tweety/Marvin the Martian), Bob Bergen (Porky Pig), Jeff Bergman (Elmer Fudd/Sylvester), Fred Tatasciore (Yosemite Sam), Candi Milo (Granny), and Michael Ruocco (Beaky Buzzard).

In the first batch of cartoons, Bugs hops to the basketball court for an ultimate game of streetball; Porky spends a relaxing afternoon with his nephew Cicero filled with soothing music, chainsaws, fire and broken windows; and Daffy lends his wing to Porky as an emotional support duck. The first batch also includes two new shorts starring canines Charlie Dog and Russian Dog, and more zany misadventures with Tweety, Sylvester, Elmer, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, Marvin the Martian, among others.

There will be plenty of shorts within the first 10 new episodes of Looney Tunes Cartoons season two on the way in July. Since the first season of shorts was released in chunks of 10 episodes between May 2020 and April 2021, a similar thing is expected to happen with the second season as well. Audiences can now view a short before watching a full-length picture, as was the original intention of the shorts that were shown before movies in theatres.

The Looney Tunes characters appear in a modern, humorous, and visually vivid version of the classic series. So, are you ready for the incessant laughs, all-around fun, and heartfelt groans?