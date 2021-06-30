Freeletics partners with Fnatic to help esports gamers improve performance

Picture courtesy Esports Insider

Freeletics, has announced a partnership with high-performance esports brand Fnatic. The collaboration aims to improve the performance of gamers by implementing Freeletics’ proven training methods, while showing that esports has become much, much more than the tired clichés of playing computer games all day.



With a mixture of in-game training and both physical and mental training with Freeletics, anyone can get better (and stay better) over time in the right way. The partnership campaign centres around Fnatic Counter-Strike talent, in particular the infamous JW and young gun Jackinho. With the assistance of Fnatic HPU director Jens Hofer, the two brands have been working together to create a performance orientated environment for the players.

“Continuous development and hard work towards a self-set goal is what Freeletics and Fnatic have in common.This means never giving up, never quitting and going the extra mile to achieve greatness again, and again and again. Leveling up together comes naturally and I am very excited to see how we will be able to enable this dynamic audience and reach physical and mental mastery together,”explains Freeletics CEO Daniel Sobhani.

Created in collaboration with the Fnatic HPU (High Performance Unit) and entitled “The Extra Mile,” the campaign tells the story of the players and the effort they continuously put in behind the scenes to enjoy the success in front of the crowds. Consistently going the extra mile and putting in the work day in, day out, is what ultimately unlocks the next level of a player’s potential – something sports and esports share at their core.

“Modern esports performance demands so much from players both on the server and in their everyday lives. We’re happy to partner with Freeletics to help show the benefits of physical and mental fitness for in-game performance, not just for our top level pros, but for everyday gamers as well,” says Hofer.

Because both brands share a similar purpose and a common approach to long-term performance and self-development, a partnership between the two was a very organic process. With a focus on personalized HIIT bodyweight training using minimal to no equipment to train the body and mind in a holistic and sustainable way, Freeletics’ app and training philosophy was a perfect match to the way Fnatic trains and looks after its players to boost their performance long-term. Together both brands will work to break down barriers and stereotypes around the gaming industry to show that living a fit, active lifestyle is the key to accomplishing goals, no matter the sport.