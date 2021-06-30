‘Peppa Pig’ and ‘PJ Masks’ to make their way to Japan

Entertainment One (eOne) announced that two of its animated series Peppa Pig and PJ Masks will be broadcasting on TV Tokyo in Japan.

TV Tokyo first launched a short version of Peppa Pig on the Kinder TV time slot in October 2017. They are now looking to build on the growing fanbase by expanding the offering of the full version to their preschool audiences on a new weekend time slot. The broadcast lineup has been further bolstered by additional platforms, including Disney Japan and Netflix, which have the rights to the series and have expanded the show’s availability throughout the market.

PJ Masks has been picked up for the first time by a Japanese terrestrial broadcaster. TV Tokyo will broadcast 26 episodes of season one.

The Peppa Pig consumer products program first debuted in March 2018 via an exclusive Peppa Pig pop-up shop in the Takashimaya department store in Tokyo. The Peppa Pig licensing program currently has 33 licensing partners. eOne is accelerating both brands’ licensing drive by collaborating with Dentsu as the master CP agent.

eOne president, family brands Olivier Dumont said, “We’re thrilled to reach new audiences in Japan with our beloved children’s animated series, TV Tokyo offers best-in-class children’s entertainment and we’re proud to add them to the global Peppa Pig and PJ Masks families.”

TV Tokyo’s Sayako Muramatsu and Ryota Kawamura said, “Peppa Pig is already a global phenomenon and we are glad to have the show on our channel and we’re also very happy and excited to be able to bring PJ Masks for the first time to our Free TV audiences in Japan.”

The series will be aired every Saturday morning from 3 July 2021.