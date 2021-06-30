ReDefine hires noted visual effects supervisor/producer Eric J Robertson as Executive Vice President

Redefine

Global animation and visual effects company ReDefine has announced the expansion of its presence in North America with the appointment of noted visual effects supervisor / producer Eric J Robertson as Executive Vice President.

Robertson brings three decades of visual effects industry experience to this new position, having worked on-set and in studio both client-side and as a vendor. In his most recent role as Executive Producer at Digital Domain, Robertson was instrumental in developing the company’s episodic division leading to recent work on shows such as Loki and WandaVision for Marvel / Disney+.

Eric J Robertson

Prior to his time at Digital Domain, Robertson co-founded and ran boutique studio Mr. X Gotham, developing it into a New York institution before it was acquired by Technicolor in 2015.

Over the course of his career, Robertson has produced and supervised visual effects for over 150 films and series. This broad range of experience has earned him trust from all sides: directors, producers, supervisors and studio executives.

Talking about the appointment, ReDefine Managing Director Rohan Desai said: “I am delighted to welcome Eric to the ReDefine team. His experience, knowledge and contacts make him an important part of our growth strategy in North America. The demand for high-quality visual effects for both feature and episodic content is especially high right now, and we’ve been excited to see the response from our clients to the work we have been delivering. I look forward to working closely with Eric as we take ReDefine’s offering to the next level.”

Eric J Robertson said: “ReDefine is on the brink of becoming a major player in the visual effects market. Rohan and his team have done an amazing job building a robust and exciting alternative in a crowded industry, and the teams are delivering great work. With the mature VFX pipeline of DNEG behind it, and the ability to be agile with the work, I see fantastic opportunities ahead and I’m excited to start sharing what this team is capable of.”

ReDefine is currently in production on Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho for HBO Max and Brian Andrew Mendoza’s Sweet Girl for Netflix. The company has recently delivered VFX services for shows such as The White Tiger (Netflix), The Undoing (HBO) and The 100 (The CW).