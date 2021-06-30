Pinkfong Baby Shark YouTube channel joins the 50 million subscriber club

Pinkfong, the brand behind the most-viewed YouTube video Baby Shark Dance, hits another milestone on YouTube as its channel surpasses 50 million subscribers.

‘Pinkfong Baby Shark – Kids’ Songs & Stories’, the official English channel of the global children’s entertainment brand Pinkfong, reached the milestone on 29 June 2021. Following the K-pop giant BTS’s BANGTANTV, Pinkfong became the fourth most subscribed YouTube channel based in South Korea.

In October 2018, the channel received the Diamond Creator Award, which is given by YouTube to channels that reach 10 million subscribers, and has grown with 30 per cent subscriber growth per year on average ever since. Pinkfong now has 82 million subscribers from all related channels.

“We are very grateful for the love and support from Pinkfong fans around the world,” said SmartStudy CEO Min Seok Kim. “We will continue to focus on bringing joy to children and families in the world by delivering high-quality entertainment content beyond the digital platforms.”

With the massive popularity of Pinkfong’s Baby Shark, the brand became one of the most influential digital brands for kids. Released in 2016, Pinkfong’s Baby Shark Dance holds the position as the number one most-viewed YouTube video since November 2020 and surpassed 8.8 billion views as of June 2021.

Furthermore, Baby Shark’s Big Show!, Baby Shark’s new series co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, is one of the top-rated preschool series among kids two-to-five years old in the U.S. and nominated for ‘Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Animated Program’ at the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards. Pinkfong Wonderstar, Pinkfong’s TV animated series, also expands its global reach, launching on YouTube Originals and leading TV and OTT platforms across the globe.

Fun, educational content capturing the cultural zeitgeist are what makes kids and families fall in love with Pinkfong. The average number of views for content encouraging kids to protect the environment in the past one year has grown 20 times compared to the previous period. Thank You Heroes, the video conveying gratitude to covid-19 frontliners, amassed 200 million views and Wash Your Hands with Baby Shark, the campaign that educates kids and families to wash their hands, reached 52 million views.

In celebration of reaching 50 million subscribers, Pinkfong released an animated music video To My Fans on Pinkfong’s YouTube channel to show gratitude to Pinkfong fans around the world on 29 June 2021.