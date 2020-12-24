‘Mighty Little Bheem’ app and online store launches today

Source: Official Website

Baby Bheem brings a big surprise for young ones on Christmas Eve as Mighty Little Bheem store rolls out today, 24 December. The official account of Mighty Little Bheem took to social media to announce the launch.

With three seasons and innumerable fans worldwide, Bheem has been loved and has become one of world’s most beloved preschool characters through Netflix. As the first ever animated character from India to capture the hearts of children across the globe, Green Gold Animation, its makers. are only more excited to continue this journey with young ones into Bheem’s world.

Speaking on the launch, Green Gold Animation founder-CEO and Mighty Little Bheem director Rajiv Chilaka shared with Animation Xpress, “With the success of Mighty Little Bheem worldwide on Netflix, we have realised that there is a lot of demand for games and merchandise for the IP. We decided to have a presence beyond Netflix and TV. Hence. we’re launching Mighty Little Bheem app targeting kids between two to eight. This app has Games, activities, some learning stuff and a merchandise store. We would be adding more content to the apps on a monthly basis. We hope the kids around the world would like this app and the store. ”

The animated series that’s a spin-off inspired from the popular Chhota Bheem had its successful three season (to date) stint with the global streaming powerhouse launching on 25 September. It also featured in What India Watched in 2020 (amid the pandemic) as revealed by Netflix India VP Monika Shergill lately.