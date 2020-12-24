Wildbrain partners with SAMSUNG to launch multiple kids’ and teen channels

WildBrain, has forged a partnership with Samsung to launch multiple new kids’ and teen channels featuring a range of series from its content library on Samsung TV Plus, a free ad-supported video service distributed exclusively on Samsung smart TVs. The first new linear channels have now launched to millions of Samsung users, with “Caillou and Friends” in Spain and France and “Teletubbies and Friends” in Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. These will be followed in Spring and Summer 2021 by Degrassi channels for teens in the US and Canada, plus additional kids’ channels across European territories featuring Strawberry Shortcake, Bob the Builder and other favourite series from WildBrain’s library.

The partnership with Samsung represents the first time WildBrain has launched ad-supported linear channels on a connected-TV service in Europe and comes as new research shows smart TVs and ad-supported video streaming have become favourite viewing options in both US and European homes.

The recent nScreenMedia report “Making Screen Time Family Time”, which was sponsored by WildBrain’s premium, kid-safe AVOD network, WildBrain Spark, found that 62per cent of 3,000 US parents surveyed choose smart TVs as the most popular devices for co-viewing with children in the home. Seventy-five percent (75per cent) watch content with their children several times a week or more, and 90per cent said ad-supported video is an important entertainment source for their children.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s “Behind the Screens” report on accelerating viewership trends found that ad-supported video-on-demand consumption grew by 29per cent since January 2020 across over 30 million Samsung smart TVs in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. Samsung is the clear leader in global smart TV sales, with over 14 million units sold in Q3 2020, almost double their nearest competitor, according to market research firm Trendforce.

“All indicators show that connected TVs are the new choice for home viewing and that families are increasingly turning to ad-supported video services on this platform as a source of quality entertainment.Through this exciting partnership with Samsung TV Plus we will offer distinct channels that draw on WildBrain’s deep content library, allowing us to share iconic shows like Teletubbies, Caillou, Strawberry Shortcake and Degrassi with millions of families across North America and Europe,” said WildBrain EVP, Content Partnerships Deirdre Brennan.

Samsung TV Plus gives viewers instant access to top news, sports, entertainment and more. It is 100per cent free and doesn’t require any downloads, sign-up, credit cards, subscriptions or additional devices. With Samsung TV Plus integrated into all Samsung 2016-2020 smart TVs, Samsung is bringing free content to the widest possible audience.

WILDBRAIN CHANNELS LAUNCHING ON SAMSUNG TV PLUS