Namrata Shirodkar and her daughter Sitara launch animated series, ‘Funtastic Tara’

Sitara, daughter of actors Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodhkar, launched the first look and teaser of the 3D animation web-series, Funtastic Tara.

“I am feeling wonderful and super excited to be the brand ambassador of the series. My friend Tara will grow up with me,” Sitara said.

Sitara was the inspiration for the protagonist of the series, Tara, according to film director and writer K.V. Rajendra. “My son asked me – why don’t you make something for us kids. To answer his question, I ended up creating this series,” said Rajendra at the press launch.

The series features an eight-year-old protagonist, who embarks on a series of adventures with her two best friends. The three regular, school-going children find themselves entangled in a mystical quest, and simply cannot resist being a part of it.

It is produced by Magic Matrix Studios and presented by Mass Bunk Movies. In collaboration with Shirodkar and Sitara, the studios envision a long term plan, with talks of subsequent seasons for the series as well as a feature film for the same.

The concept of this animated world for children comes from producers Nayan and Manish Futnani, who are co-founders and partners at Magic Matrix. In partnership with Rajendra, they plan to bring ‘fun, valuable entertainment‘ to children all over India.

The event was also attended by Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and Telangana Government IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who were chief guests for the programme.