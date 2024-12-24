Mattel and Nex bring ‘Barbie Dance Party’ game

Mattel and motion technology company Nex recently launched Barbie Dance Party, an interactive new dance game available exclusively on the Nex Playground console.

“At Mattel, we love to bring our beloved brands to life in new ways and connect with more fans,” said Mattel digital gaming business development Erika Winterholler. “Our partnership with Nex combines our shared commitment to play, along with their expertise in family-friendly gaming. Barbie Dance Party is just the beginning, and we can’t wait for players to experience the game and celebrate their limitless potential with Barbie.“

“Partnering with a brand as iconic as Mattel marks a major milestone for our small startup, allowing us to create truly unique and engaging experiences that will delight fans of all ages,” said Nex co-founder and CEO David Lee. “Our goal with this game is to provide a new outlet that empowers players to have fun, be active, and foster genuine bonding time with their family and friends.”

Up to four players can join Barbie “Malibu” Roberts and Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts to show off their moves in a dance experience. Key game features include:

Dance along to the pop music from artists such as Dua Lipa and Charli XCX, following the routines of Barbie. Launching with four songs, players dance through each one before unlocking the next. Additional song packs with custom dance routines will be added every two to three months after launch through next year. Multiplayer mode: Dance solo or with up to three additional friends or family members.

Dance solo or with up to three additional friends or family members. Suitable for all ages: Barbie Dance Party is suitable for ages five and up.

Mattel joins Nex Playground’s growing list of brand partners – including Hasbro, Sesame Workshop, Miraculous Corp, Paramount, Universal Products & Experiences, and Halfbrick Studios – expanding on the console’s library of interactive games. Nex Playground console can be purchased on Amazon as well as in Best Buy, Target and Walmart online and select retail stores nationwide.