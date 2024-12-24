‘Solo Leveling’ S2 trailer out

Solo Leveling – Arise from the Shadow, the second season of the anime series Solo Leveling, will premiere on 4 January 2025 on Crunchyroll. The trailer of season two is already out.

The ending theme song UN-APEX was revealed, with the performance by singer TK (known for Tokyo Ghoul’s Unravel.)

The series is adapted from the Korean web novel written by Chugong.It follows Sung Jinwoo, the world’s weakest hunter. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon. Jinwoo came back with the system, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

The synopsis of Solo Leveling – Arise from the Shadow season two reads: It’s been over ten years since gates that lead to another dimension have begun appearing across the world. The battles between the magic beasts inhabiting the dungeons through the gates and the human hunters who have awakened the abilities to fight them show no signs of ending. Ordinarily, a hunter’s abilities do not change upon awakening, with their rank never increasing. However, the low-ranked Sung Jinwoo, known as “The Weakest Hunter of All Mankind,” gained the ability to level up through battle during a raid on a double dungeon. Having completed a job-change quest that earned him the job “Shadow Monarch” and command over an army of shadows, Jinwoo heads into battle seeking the ingredients for the Elixir of Life to save his sick mother.

Solo Leveling – Arise from the Shadow is animated by Japanese production company A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online). The series is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige (Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld).