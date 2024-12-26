‘Alien: Rogue Incursion’ now available on PlayStation VR2 and PC 

US-based virtual reality studio Survios in collaboration with 20th Century Games, released the single-player, action-horror virtual reality game Alien: Rogue Incursion on PlayStation VR2 and PCVR via Steam.

The game’s synopsis reads: Set in the Alien universe, the game allows players to step into the boots of rogue Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks on a mission to the planet Purdan (LV-354) in search of a former squadmate. After a sudden attack, Zula and her AI companion Davis 01 find themselves in Gemini Exoplanet Solutions’ hauntingly desolate Castor’s Cradle research facility.

Equipping weapons and gear like the pulse rifle and motion tracker, players will explore the depths of the Xenomorph-infested facility in search of answers, quickly discovering the danger that lurks around every corner. Gather intel and supplies and learn about the Cradle’s former inhabitants on a journey to unlock the mysteries of what could possibly have gone so wrong.

Survios chief product officer TQ Jefferson said, “It’s an honour for the Survios team to bring the gritty and outright terrifying Alien universe to the immersive medium of VR for the first time, capturing the haunting atmosphere fans know and love. Alien and VR could not be a more perfect match, and we’re extremely proud to add this original story to the 45 year legacy of the Alien franchise.”

20th Century Games general manager John Drake commented, “Since a Xenomorph first burst onto screens in 1979, Alien has perfectly evoked humanity’s deepest fears about our place in the universe. Thanks to Survios, you can experience that existential dread for the very first time, fully immersed in virtual reality. We can’t lie to you about your chances but you have our sympathies.”

The first part of the game is now accessible, while the second part is currently in development which continues Zula’s story, pitting her against deadlier enemies and more difficult challenges.Alien: Rogue Incursion standard and deluxe editions are now available on PlayStation VR2 and PCVR via Steam, and will be coming to Meta Quest 3 and 3S on 13 February 2025 with pre-orders available now.