Neerja Sekhar I&B special secretary promoted to DG of National Productivity Council

Neerja Sekhar, has been promoted to the rank of special secretary in the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB). According to the whispersinthecorridors, she has been moved to the National Productivity Council (NPC) as director general with the secretary rank.

The NPC operates within the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, which is a part of the ministry of commerce.

Sekhar is from the 1993 IAS batch of the Haryana batch, she had been appointed as the additional secretary at the MIB in November 2020. She had replaced the former additional secretary Atul Kumar Tiwari.

Sanjay Jaju of the 1992 IAS batch is the current secretary of MIB. He took over this role on 5 February 2024.