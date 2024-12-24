Netflix presents its upcoming anime titles at Jump Festa 2025

Netflix showcased its lineup of recent and upcoming anime titles at Jump Festa 2025, one of the largest annual manga and anime fan conventions held on 21 and 22 December at the Makuhari Messe convention center near Tokyo.

The event was hosted by five Shueisha magazines — Weekly Shonen Jump, Shonen Jump+, V Jump, Jump Square, and Saikyo Jump.

Sakamoto Days: Ordinary meets extraordinary in the new action series Sakamoto Days. Once the greatest hitman feared by villains and revered by peers, Taro Sakamoto fell in love and retired from his notorious past. Now a plus-sized family man running a mom-and-pop store, he faces relentless assassin attacks to protect his peaceful life.

The Netflix booth at Jump Festa transformed into Sakamoto’s world, with games and displays that allowed fans to experience the character’s everyday life. Japanese voice actors Tomokazu Sugita (Taro Sakamoto), Nobunaga Shimazaki (Shin Asakura), and Ayane Sakura (Lu Shaotang) took the stage and interacted with the fans eager for the 11 January premiere. The additional Japanese cast Hiroki Yasumoto (Hyo), Hochu Otsuka (Takamura), and Daisuke Namikawa (X/Slur) was announced as well. The main trailer debuted earlier this month.

Blue Box: Now streaming its first part on Netflix, Blue Box delicately portrays relatable characters who are deeply committed to their sports club activities, capturing the subtle emotions that arise when they fall for someone.

Japanese voice actors Shoya Chiba (Taiki Inomata), Reina Ueda (Chinatsu Kano), Akari Kito (Hina Chono), and Kensho Ono (Shuji Yusa) appeared during the panel. They announced that Kana Ichinose will join as Ayame Moriya for the second part.

A new key visual was unveiled, hinting at developments in the second school year. Ayame Moriya, a classmate of Daiki, enters the series as a new character. In the second season, the story will take a major turn, with significant changes in the characters’ hearts and minds. The second main trailer dropped, revealing the artists for the second part’s opening and closing songs: Saraba by Macaroni Empitsu and Contrast by Tomoo, respectively.

Among the popular titles on Netflix, Dan Da Dan is based on the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu. It tells the story of occult battles and youthful escapades involving Momo, a girl who believes in ghosts but not aliens, and Okarun, a boy who believes in aliens but not ghosts. The series has remained in Netflix’s Global Top 10 (Non-English series) for ten consecutive weeks and counting. The second season is set to premiere in July 2025.

Following closely is Dragon Ball Daima, with concept, story, and character designs by Akira Toriyama. This series has established itself within the Dragon Ball franchise, remaining in the Global Top 10 (Non-English series) for three straight weeks since its release. Plus, following its theatrical release in 2023, the movie Spy X Family Code: White based on the manga by Tetsuya Endo started streaming on 22 December 2024 in select regions.

The first part of Dr.Stone Science Future, the final season of the Dr.Stone series, streams on 9 January across Asia, including Japan. The One Piece, a new anime adaptation of One Piece by Wit Studio starting from the East Blue Saga, is coming soon.