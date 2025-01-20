Indian travel brand Mokobara launches ‘Naruto’ backpack

Indian travel and lifestyle brand Mokobara known for designing luggage bags and travel accessories has launched a Naruto-themed collection of backpacks which are designed to be collectible with details such as the clan emblems and hidden messages.

Mokobara founding member Rumman Rizvi said, “We wanted it to feel like it had been plucked straight from a Naruto Manga panel. Every stroke is deliberate, a nod to the craft that makes manga such a powerful medium.”

At the Bengaluru Comic Con on the 18 and 19 January 2025, the brand set-up a booth inspired by the Ichiraku Ramen Shop which teleported fans into the world of Naruto. Rizvi further added, “Ichiraku Ramen Shop is at the heart of so many memorable Naruto moments. We wanted to bring that same magic to Comic Con as we introduce our collection.”

For the past couple of years, the consumption of anime has increased in India. In 2022, India’s Sony YAY! introduced the Naruto merchandise in a direct-to- retailer partnership with The Souled Store.