NeuralGarage selected as a finalist at SXSW Pitch 2025

Bengaluru-based generative AI startup NeuralGarage has qualified as one of the five finalists at SXSW Pitch 2025. NeuralGarage’s proprietary and patent-filed technology VisualDub is competing under the Entertainment, Media, Sports & Content category alongside other global start-ups.

Currently in its 17th year, SXSW Pitch showcases innovative technology from the global start-up ecosystem for industry experts, VCs and angel investors. VisualDub is a product of IIT Kanpur alumni Subhabrata Debnath, Subhashish Saha, Anjan Banerjee, and media and entertainment veteran Mandar Natekar.

VisualDub addresses the issue of visual dissonance in dubbed content by syncing the lips and jaws of actors with that of the dubbed audio to enhance the viewing experience for audiences by retaining the original resolution of the content. The technology can be used with films, streaming platforms, broadcast networks and advertising.

NeuralGarage co-founder and CEO Mandar Natekar commented, “SXSW is the biggest global platform that brings to the forefront emerging technologies for the global media and entertainment industry. We are delighted to be selected among the top five tech startups globally that will pitch in front of some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. VisualDub is production-ready and has been built keeping in mind the exacting standards that the entertainment and media industry needs for adoption. Generative AI will rapidly change the way content is created, distributed and consumed, and with VisualDub we are poised to drive this change from the front. We can’t wait to showcase the full spectrum of our technology at SXSW 25 in their pitch event.”

SXSW Pitch takes place in Austin, Texas, USA on 8 and 9 March, 2025 and receives participation from Hollywood and global investors. American venture capitalist Jim Breyer and his venture Breyer Capital will host SXSW Pitch to a live audience of expert judges, including industry leaders such as Esther Dyson of Wellville, Arlan Hamilton of Backstage Capital, Dave Rose of Gust, Artur Gushiken of Softbank, Jessica Robinson of Assembly Ventures, Brian Dixon of Kapor Capital, Becky Center of Indiegogo, Monique Idlett-Mosley of Reign Ventures, Mohanjit Jolly of Iron Pillar Capital, and more.