Dirtcube Interactive launches Specter for game development studios

Navi Mumbai based game-tech studio Dirtcube Interactive has launched Specter, a platform that unifies essential backend services such as player progression, game economy management, automated achievement and rewards systems, leaderboards, LiveOps, real-money features and much more for developers and marketers to create immersive and scalable gaming experiences.

The platform would include hyper-casual games, game development and art services, and products like Capshot, a social media app for memes and videos, and GameStarz, a mobile-based virtual world blending gaming and social interactions. Its aim is to offer customisable backend services to meet the diverse needs of the gaming industry.

The platform will enable developers to streamline operations and focus on creativity. The product is currently rolling out some early AI features, and over the next few months, it aims to transform how games manage Live Ops, respond to player behaviour, and generate new in-game content.

Dirtcube Interactive co-founder and product leader Pravin Parikh expressed his excitement, “We are delighted to officially launch Specter, a platform that represents years of dedicated effort, learning, and innovation. While India’s gaming and esports industry is experiencing rapid growth, significant gaps persist in the game development ecosystem. Specter is designed to bridge these gaps by empowering creators across industries with the tools they need to make game development more accessible, efficient, and rewarding. Our vision is for Specter to become the invisible hand that powers truly immersive gaming experiences.”

Dirtcube Interactive co-founder and tech leader added, “Specter is designed to address the challenges game developers face, from scalability to real-time operations and seamless cross-platform integration. We’ve focused on delivering a backend solution that simplifies the development process while enhancing the player experience. Our goal is to create a platform that evolves with the rapidly changing gaming industry, featuring cutting-edge tools that keep developers ahead of the curve. With Specter, we aim to help developers all over the world lay the foundation for the next generation of immersive gaming experiences.”

Specter plans to focus on building a thriving developer community through collaborations with indie developers and midsize studios to shape new features. Additionally, it is expanding its reach by forging strategic partnerships with leading gaming engines and service providers to further enhance its ecosystem.