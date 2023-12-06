India’s kids’ entertainment channel Sony YAY! has announced a collaboration with fashion brand Only. This partnership will unveil a new clothing line for the popular anime character and show Naruto.

Sony YAY! had started airing Naruto in five languages in India last August. In February this year, the channel announced that it had bagged the title of being the first master licensee for the anime in India.

The Naruto clothing collection designed for teens, captures the essence of the Naruto world, and brings its characters to life. It offers a diverse range spread across 51 stores pan India, with over seven SKUs (Stock keeping unit). From easy solid t-shirts and colourful shirts to printed mesh tops, the collection caters to varied tastes.

“Sony YAY! recognises the growing fanbase of anime in India and has been in the forefront for building a deeper connection with fans and their favourite characters,” said Sony YAY! marketing, communications and OAP head Sujoy Roy Bardhan. “To further extenuate this experience, we are excited to collaborate with Only with an introduction of a special clothing line. This collection not only celebrates the passion for anime but also offers enthusiasts a unique and stylish way to express their love for this genre.”